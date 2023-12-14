Chief Minister sending goons to attack Governor: Chennithala

December 14, 2023 02:27 am | Updated 02:27 am IST - Kozhikode

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has alleged that the Chief Minister is sending goons to attack Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

Addressing the ‘Vicharana Sadasu’ of the UDF in the Kunnamangalam Assembly constituency on Wednesday, he questioned the lack of security for the common man in the State when even the head of the State cannot travel freely. “They blocked the Governor at three places. Is this just?” he asked.

Mr. Chennithala expressed confidence that the Congress was on the path of a revival, citing the victory of UDF candidates in the byelection in panchayats held on Tuesday. He said the party could come back to power winning hundred seats if the Assembly elections were held now, and that the UDF would win all the 20 Lok Sabha seats in the forthcoming polls.

Former MLA K.N.A. Khader who read out the ‘chargesheet’ alleged that the Chief Minister and other ministers were touring the State as the exchequer was empty and said that extravagance and corruption were the trademarks of the LDF government.

The Vicharana Sadas, a mock trial against the LDF government’s Navakerala Sadas, was held in Kunnamangalam and Elathur constituencies in the district on Wednesday.