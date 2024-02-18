ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister releases V.K.C. Mammed Koya’s autobiography

February 18, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan releasing the autobiography of V.K.C. Mammed Koya, former CPI(M) MLA and industrialist, by handing over a copy to writer T. Padmanabhan in Kozhikode on Sunday.  | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that industrialist and former CPI(M) MLA V.K.C. Mammed Koya is different from his peers because he never tries to hide his political affiliations.

The Chief Minister was delivering a speech after releasing Mr. Koya’s autobiography Iniyum Nadakkam in Kozhikode on February 18 (Sunday).

Mr. Vijayan said that Mr. Koya had also expressed his gratitude to the Communist movement for his growth as an industrialist. “Normally, successful industrialists don’t express their political opinions. Mr. Koya’s case is significant in that regard,” he added. Writer T. Padmanabhan received a copy of the book from the Chief Minister. The book, compiled by K. Udayan, is published by Mathrubhumi books. It traces his life story as a CPI(M) leader, an entrepreneur, and the head of the footwear brand ‘VKC’.

