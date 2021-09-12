Chevayur gang rape case: police probing those who rented rooms in building

Local residents claim the apartment was being used for criminal activities

Following the arrest of four persons in the Chevayur gang rape case, the Kozhikode City police have launched a comprehensive probe into the whereabouts of people who visited the apartment building in the past for suspicious activities.

Local residents had revealed that many persons, including students, had rented rooms in the apartment at various times. In the preliminary investigation, the police have managed to collect the details of over 100 persons. Some of those who gave the statement to the police had claimed that the apartment building on the outskirts of the city was used for criminal activities.

With the police receiving information on the apartment being used for drug parties and flesh trade, the owners and caretakers of the building will be interrogated. The building has been sealed by the police.

The incident of gang rape came to light on September 9 when the woman was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. According to police sources, the gang members themselves dropped her at the hospital after she fell unconscious during an attack.

According to the Medical College police, the 32-year-old woman from Kollam reached the city to meet the men whom she had been in touch with through social media. She was taken to the rented facility and reportedly gang-raped by the four men.