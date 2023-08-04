HamberMenu
Chess Tournament at Cyberpark 

August 04, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau
Neeraj R.K., the winner of the Sahya Chess Championship organised by Cyberpark in connection with World Chess Day, receiving the prize from Kerala IT Parks CMO Manjit Cherian.

Neeraj R.K., the winner of the Sahya Chess Championship organised by Cyberpark in connection with World Chess Day, receiving the prize from Kerala IT Parks CMO Manjit Cherian. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Cyberpark in connection with World Chess Day, organised the Sahya Chess Championship recently.

Neeraj R.K. (Yarddiant Weblounge) emerged the champion of the tournament, and Muhammad Shakir K. (Leeyet Techno Hub) secured the runner-up position. A total of 22 players representing various companies in Cyberpark participated in the tournament held from July 20 to August 2.

A total of 28 matches were played during the championship that took place in the Sahya Game Zone. Kerala IT Parks CMO, Manjit Cherian distributed the prizes to the winners.

