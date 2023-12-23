GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chess championship for students to be held on December 24

December 23, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Lions Club International is organising a north-zone chess championship (U-15) at Government Physical Education College, East Hill, on December 24 . Players from Kozhikode, Kasaragod, Kannur and Wayanad districts can take part in the event to be held in open and girls’ categories. Cash prizes and trophies will be awarded to the winners in each category. Spot entries will not be entertained and participants will have to complete the registration process on or before December 23. A six-member organising committee has been constituted to support the event, which is expected to draw the participation of around 300 young contestants. For more details and registration, contact: 8137852288 or 9846430981.

