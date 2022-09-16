Cheruvannur local body member booked for sexual assault

The Meppayur police on Thursday booked K.P. Biju, a local body member from Cheruvannur, on charge of outraging the modesty of a woman. The case was registered based on a petition filed by a woman.

According to the police, the incident took place two weeks ago inside the panchayat conference hall. The woman was assaulted when she came to the panchayat office to attend a meeting, they said.

The accused, a member of the CPI(M) Perambra area committee, was booked under Sections 354 (punishment for assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354 A (punishment for sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code. He would be quizzed soon, said the police.