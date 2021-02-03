Chennithala’s Kerala yatra enters Kozhikode today

Big event in district aimed at galvanising grassroots-level workers ahead of Assembly polls: Congress leaders

The Congress–Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) combine has planned to make the two-day ‘Aishwarya Kerala Yatra’ being led by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala a show of strength in Kozhikode district.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) district leaders said the two-day yatra would culminate in a rally on the Kozhikode beach on Thursday evening. It will be the first time that a political rally is being held on the beach, after the outbreak of the pandemic.

IUML State president Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal will inaugurate the rally at around 5 p.m. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar; IUML leader P.K. Kunhalikutty, MP ; Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran; Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor, K. Muraleedharan, M.K. Raghavan, all MPs, and P.J. Joseph and M.K. Muneer, MLAs, will speak on the occasion.

Volunteers of the Seva Dal and White Guard will accord a reception to the yatra which will enter the district on Wednesday. The rally will then proceed to Puthuppady, Ambayathode, Thamarassery and Omassery, and be accorded a reception at Thiruvambady at 4.30 p.m. The yatra will then proceed from Omassery via Puthoor, Manipuram, Koduvally and Parappanpoyil and end with a reception at Thamarasery at 7 p.m.

On Thursday, the yatra will tour Perambra, Nadapuram, and Kuttiyadi Assembly segments in the morning. It will be given a reception at Vadakara, Payyoli and Koyilandy before proceeding to the city in the afternoon.

Congress leaders said the big event in Kozhikode was aimed at galvanising grassroots-level workers of the party ahead of the Assembly polls. The Congress party has had no legislator in Kozhikode district for the last three terms.

The party would organise campaigns highlighting the communal politics of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the misrule of the Left Democratic Front in the State, said organising committee chairman K. Balanarayanan and general convener M.A. Razak.

They said the UDF would come up with an alternative development agenda for the State. Its election manifesto would be prepared based on people’s suggestions gathered during the yatra, they added.