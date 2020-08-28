Chennithala seeks VACB probe into Mahila Mall closure

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has sought a probe by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) into the closure of the Mahila Mall that was set up with much fanfare by the Kudumbashree in Kozhikode.

The Congress leader was speaking after visiting the venue of the protest by Mahila Mall entrepreneurs against the closure of the mall on Friday. Many of the women entrepreneurs had invested lakhs of rupees for their ventures. However, their shops at the mall remain closed for the past five months.

Govt. slammed

Earlier, Mr. Chennnithala said that opposition parties had raised right allegations against the State government in the Assembly. However, the Chief Minister did not respond to any of these allegations. “The Chief Minister used his marathon speech only to read out a written script,” he said.

Government files had been deliberately destroyed, he said referring to the recent fire at the Secretariat.