Chennithala condemns police action

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has accused the police of slapping unjust sections under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act against 54 Congress workers, including Kozhikode District Congress Committee president T. Siddique, who took part in a protest against the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Addressing reporters here on Saturday, Mr. Chennithala alleged that there was no valuable property as claimed by the police at the Kozhikode Head Post Office to be vandalised by the protesters. “We didn’t expect that the Chief Minister and his police would resort to such an extreme step against the protest and beat up the protesters,” he said.

Mr. Chennithala, who communicated his dissent to the Chief Minister and the State Police Chief on the incident, said the United Democratic Front (UDF) would organise secular meets in all the 140 Assembly constituencies in the State on December 23 to sensitise citizens to the consequences of the Act. “On Sunday, the UDF will also send a team of leaders, including people’s representatives, to Karnataka and take stock of the situations there on the safety of Malayalis,” he added.

Mr. Chennithala said it was time for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah to give up their false pride and withdraw the Act. “The Union Government is now trying to suppress the protests against the Act and challenge the Constitution,” he alleged.

Indian Union Muslim League general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, MP, also condemned the arrest of the Congress workers who took part in the anti-CAA protest.

March in Malappuram

Staff Reporter in Malappuram writes: Mr. Chennithala said it was the responsibility of the majority community to protect the minorities in times of crisis.

Inaugurating a march to the Collectorate organised by the Malappuram Congress District Committee, Mr. Chennithala accused the BJP of trying to pit Hindus against Muslims. He said the Act was being used to divide the country on the basis of religion and to convert it into a Hindu Rashtra.

Protest in Kasaragod

Staff Reporter in Kasaragod writes: Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran said the Congress was the only party that supported the minorities of the country.

He was inaugurating a march to the Kanhangad Revenue Divisional Office organised by the Kasaragod District Congress Committee. Congressmen would work with the people at the cost of their life to safeguard secularism, he said. The Congress had never seen religious minorities as a vote bank, he added.