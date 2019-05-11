Chengottumala stir draws huge crowd on second day

The indefinite protest launched by the Chengottumala Samrakshana Samiti against the opening of a quarry in Kottur panchayat entered the second day on Friday, bringing more local residents, environmental activists and political party leaders in support of the protest.

The protest affected the functioning of the panchayat office. Samiti leaders said they will not call off the protest until they get an assurance from the District Collector. They had also expected the Collector to arrive on Friday to hold talks as promised by some officials.

They said a hearing scheduled by the Industries Department on May 17 to consider the D&O licence request submitted by a private company under a single window clearance system was the direct violation of existing rules and regulations in the sector. It could even end up in contempt of court as two cases were currently under the consideration of the Kerala High Court for final verdict, they claimed.

The protesters called upon the Industries Department to call off the proposed hearing as it was challenging the judiciary and those who were waiting for its order to find a solution to their grievances. They also said that more women and children will join the protest in the coming days and convince the authorities of the seriousness of the situation.

A coordinator of the Samiti said the residents around the proposed quarry site will strengthen the protest if the district administration and the Industries Department are planning to proceed with their ‘casual approach’ and act in favour of the quarry business. The Revenue Department’s observation that the application was submitted through the legal channel with all substantiating documents was aimed at suppressing the public agitation and giving quick clearance to the project, he claimed.