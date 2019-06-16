Chengottumala residents elated over denial of licence for quarry

The Chengottumala Samrakshana Samiti, which had been on the warpath against a controversial quarry project for more than one-and-a-half years, has welcomed the order of the district-level Single Window Clarence Board which denied the Dangerous and Offensive (D&O) Trade Licence for the project.

The Samiti comprising hundreds of local residents said it was the result of a relentless campaign for the cause of nature and a legal fight against a few influential persons.

Samiti leaders said they had toiled a lot to convince the authorities that the quarry operators had attempted to secure licence for the project ignoring serious environmental issues and concerns raised by the local panchayat.

The alleged stance of a few senior Industry officials favouring the operators too stood in the way of the Samiti when it resolved to proceed with the fight, they said.

The Samiti members were also apprehensive that the district-level expert committee, appointed by the District Collector to study the issue in consultation with local people, would submit a report favouring the operators. They had also slammed the committee members for their alleged failure to visit areas that would have been affected had the project been cleared.

Water tank demolished

A Samiti leader said a private company involved in quarry business had purchased the land claiming that it would be used for turmeric cultivation.

However, it started clearing the property later to set up a granite quarry. Even a water tank constructed by the local panchayat in the area was demolished, he claimed.

He also said that the decision to leave the project for clearance from the Environment Impact Assessment Authority too was a notable move. Considering environmental concerns and earlier reports submitted to the Collector, no authority could clear such a project in an ecologically sensitive region, he added.

Meanwhile, local residents held a demonstration at Koottalida on Friday evening hailing the order of the Single Window Clearance Board.

Kottur grama panchayat president Sheeja Karangott and vice president K.K. Balan and chairpersons of various standing committees were present.