Chemotherapy unit opened at ESI hospital

Minister for Labour and Excise T.P.Ramakrishnan launched the chemotherapy unit at ESI Hospital in Kozhikode on Wednesday. The first chemotherapy unit in any ESI Hospital in the State, it has a 4-bed chemotherapy ward. It was set up by the Kerala Medical Services Corporation at a cost of ₹25 lakh. An oncologist training at Kozhikode Medical College and two nurses are part of the unit. The unit is expected to benefit ESI beneficiaries from Kozhikode, Malappuram and Wayanad districts, a press release said.