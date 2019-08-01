Kozhikode

Chemotherapy unit opened at ESI hospital

more-in

Minister for Labour and Excise T.P.Ramakrishnan launched the chemotherapy unit at ESI Hospital in Kozhikode on Wednesday. The first chemotherapy unit in any ESI Hospital in the State, it has a 4-bed chemotherapy ward. It was set up by the Kerala Medical Services Corporation at a cost of ₹25 lakh. An oncologist training at Kozhikode Medical College and two nurses are part of the unit. The unit is expected to benefit ESI beneficiaries from Kozhikode, Malappuram and Wayanad districts, a press release said.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Kozhikode
hospital and clinic
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 1, 2019 2:44:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/chemotherapy-unit-opened-at-esi-hospital/article28777601.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY