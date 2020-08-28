Chemicals kept on top floor fuelled fire in building

Kozhikode

28 August 2020 00:22 IST

Forensic experts conduct inspection at the accident site in Kozhikode

A district-level Fire and Rescue Services team and forensic experts on Thursday conducted separate inspections in a building which was gutted in a late-night fire near Francis Road in Kozhikode on Tuesday. Officials said the highly combustible materials kept on the top floor of the building had fuelled the fire to an unexpected scale.

A senior Fire and Rescue Services officer on Thursday said huge stocks of lubricants and car washing chemicals had been kept inside the building. Though a minor short circuit was suspected, the chemicals doubled the impact of the fire, he added.

The officer also said that details of the findings during the site inspection and observations made by those who participated in the rescue operation would be submitted to the higher authorities, to support the police investigation into the incident.

Advertising

Advertising

It was the second large-scale fire outbreak in the city in the last three months. The first was in a jewellery outlet. No one sustained serious injuries in both the incidents.

In the latest incident, the owner of the building claimed a loss of around ₹1 crore. A major portion of the gutted stock included costly helmets and raincoats. It took more than two hours for firemen to douse the flames, which also caused huge damage to the three-storey building.

Besides 33 rescue personnel, nine units of fire tenders were deployed for the rescue operation.