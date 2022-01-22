Check on to bust ganja carriers’ network

State-level special squad in action along with district units

Based on fresh intelligence inputs, an inter-district flash checking drive is under way, covering the northern Kerala region under the leadership of a special squad of the Excise Department to crack the ganja smugglers’ network.

The district-level squads and strike units are also part of the intensified inspection in the wake of noticing an increase in the number of young carriers.

According to Excise Department officials, the entry of the State-level special squad has helped the district-level squads to effectively coordinate the surprise inspections covering a larger area without any geographical restrictions. They also point out that some of the inter-State routes frequented by the drug carriers for their secret operation are now under the close watch of this squad to act quickly.

“The special squad functioning directly under the Excise Commissioner has the permission to coordinate even inter-State investigations related to drug trafficking. We will exchange the available information with the squad for a strong and combined operation,” said Deputy Excise Commissioner K. Jayapalan.

Bigger operations

He said that the entry of the special squad comprising members from different districts was found highly effective in planning bigger search operations. In one of such combined actions, the Excise squad managed to seize 36 kg of ganja from five persons. The inter-district squad detained the suspects from Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Wayanad districts. According to Excise Department sources, the seizure was made after closely tracking the movement of their vehicles by separate squads at various points and check-posts.

The call data records of some of the frequent offenders and suspected carriers had also been analysed for zeroing in on the inter-State drug peddlers.

Officials said the data would soon expose more persons suspected of having links with the wholesale suppliers of marijuana in various North Indian States.