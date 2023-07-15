Cheating case: six remanded in judicial custody

July 15, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

Six persons from Karnataka who were arrested on Friday on charge of cheating a Vadakara native of ₹5 lakh after giving him fake gold coins were remanded in judicial custody on Saturday. Kumar Manjunath, Veereshu, Chandrappa, Mohan, Nataraj, and Thimmesh were nabbed when they came to Vadakara reportedly for a second such deal.

It was in January 2022 that the Vadakara native was cheated by the gang. According to police sources, the gang promised to give the man additional gold coins in exchange for liquid cash. The gang also reportedly threatened the man when he approached the police.

Though the police visited various parts of Karnataka several times, the gang members were untraceable. They were brought to Vadakara after giving them a fake offer through a friend of the complainant. The gang was detained with the support of the Chombala police. The vehicle they used was also seized.