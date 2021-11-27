Chatbot app for accessing police service

The Kozhikode unit of the Kerala Police Cyberdome has come up with a chatbot service application named Kerala Police Assistant to help the public access services of the police department. P.A. Mohammed Riyas, Minister for Tourism and Public Works, will launch the service at an event to be held at the District Police Training Centre here on Saturday.

Ashok Yadav, Inspector General of Police, North Zone, will introduce the project. District Police Chief A.V. George will deliver the keynote address.