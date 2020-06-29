Chartered flights bring NRIs

Kozhikode

29 June 2020 22:55 IST

The Markaz Alumni Association brought around 1,500 persons from the UAE and Saudi Arabia to Kerala on Saturday in seven chartered flights.

These are part of the 45 flights that the association has chartered to deliver passengers across India. The alumni spread over the Middle East countries have coordinated to make this possible. It also sponsored flight tickets for some financially weak passengers, a press release said.

