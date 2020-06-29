Kozhikode

Chartered flights bring NRIs

The Markaz Alumni Association brought around 1,500 persons from the UAE and Saudi Arabia to Kerala on Saturday in seven chartered flights.

These are part of the 45 flights that the association has chartered to deliver passengers across India. The alumni spread over the Middle East countries have coordinated to make this possible. It also sponsored flight tickets for some financially weak passengers, a press release said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 29, 2020 10:56:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/chartered-flights-bring-nris/article31948250.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY