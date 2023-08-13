HamberMenu
Charred body parts of man found in Koyilandy

Two suspects in police custody

August 13, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Sunday recovered the charred body of a man from Koyilandy, following a search carried out after local residents spotted a severed leg. The victim, reportedly murdered, was identified as Rajeev of Kottayam, who worked as a painter.  

The burnt body parts were found in different spots at Oorallur near Naduvannur Road in Koyilandy. Drone cameras were used to carry out the search. A dog squad was also deployed.

According to police sources, the victim was identified with the support of one of his family members. Rajeevan had relocated to Koyilandy a few years ago for painting work. The reason behind the murder remained unknown. The police have taken into custody two persons from the locality. The body was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode for post-mortem.   

