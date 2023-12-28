Chargesheet submitted in ‘botched surgery’ case

December 28, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Medical College Police on Thursday submitted a 750-page chargesheet in a Kunnamangalam court against two doctors and two nurses in connection with the alleged botched surgery case involving Adivaram native K.K. Harshina.

The police have arraigned 60 witnesses in the case that involves Ms. Harshina’s complaint that a surgical instrument was left behind in her abdomen after a C-Section surgery at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, in 2017. The instrument was removed only in 2022. K. Sudarshan, Assistant Police Commissioner, who investigated the case, told the media that it had been proved that the lapse had occurred at the medical college hospital.

Ms. Harshina lodged the complaint against the hospital staff in March this year. Following this, the police registered a case of medical negligence against the two doctors and two nurses who were on duty when the incident happened. The accused are C.K. Ramesan, who is now assistant professor in gynaecology at the Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, Malappuram, M. Shahana, who works with a private hospital, and M. Rehana and K.G. Manju, who are staff nurses at the Kozhikode medical college hospital. The government recently gave permission to prosecute them.