Chaotic traffic may put a damper on arts festival spirit

December 27, 2022 09:04 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A foreign tourist couple was traversing the heavy traffic on Red Cross Road in Kozhikode on a motorbike on Tuesday afternoon. The chaos at Moonnalinkal Junction was testing their patience. There seemed to be no system in place to address the acute traffic congestion in the area.

This is an everyday affair in the city which is getting ready to host the 61st State School Arts Festival in a week. Kozhikode being a city known for poor traffic discipline, stringent steps are required to ensure the safety of 14,000-odd students, teachers, and family members who are expected to turn up for the festival.

However, the seeming failure of the traffic police to handle the holiday situation in the city raises questions as to how it will be equipped to handle the crowd during the festival.

With fairs and festivals happening across Kozhikode as part of the Christmas-New Year season, traffic congestion is getting worse in the city.

With fairs and festivals happening across the city as part of the Christmas-New Year season, traffic congestion is getting worse in the city. The Kozhikode beach brims with visitors during holidays. The Beypore International Water Festival has made Beypore an unattainable destination, especially in the evenings, thanks to heavy traffic on the Vattakkinar-Beypore route.

A major reason for the chaos seems to be the lack of traffic discipline, and the police often turning a blind eye towards the rule violators is egging on the latter.

If the City police fail to get their act together, the school arts festival could turn out to be a rather chaotic event for locals as well as visitors.

