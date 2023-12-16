Chaos in Kozhikode Corporation Council over shifting of market

December 16, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - Kozhikode

A discussion on shifting the Kozhikode Corporation’s vegetable market from Palayam to Kalluthankadavu led to heated arguments and a walkout by United Democratic Front (UDF) councillors at the Corporation council meeting on Friday.

The debate was triggered after a submission by UDF council party leader K.C. Shobhita appealing to the Corporation to abandon the plan as it adversely affected the livelihood of hundreds of people. “The vegetable market is part of the history of the city. By shifting it to a more congested space, the Corporation will not be able to ensure the livelihood of traders,” she said, suggesting that the Corporation build a modern vegetable market at the same spot acquiring nearby private spaces.

Tax and Appeals Standing Committee chairman P.K. Nasar questioned the motive of the UDF’s appeal, while the BJP’s T. Rineesh pointed out that builders of the new vegetable market at Kalluthankadavu were trying to exploit merchants by demanding ₹25 lakh for a shop.

CPI(M) councillor C.P. Sulaiman alleged the UDF councillors were acting as agents of those trying to exploit the desperate merchants.

However, it was a comment by CPI(M) councillor C.M. Jamsheer comparing UDF councillors to flies that irked the latter, who demanded Mr. Jamsheer retract the statement and apologise. Upon his refusal, they staged a protest in front of the Mayor Beena Philip’s desk following which she walked out of the council meeting. She later warned all councillors against resorting to unparliamentary behaviour.

Explaining the project, Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafar Ahamed said the Corporation was taking all issues into consideration while shifting the market. He added that the new market was more spacious. The Corporation has also come to terms with trade unions with regard to preserving the existing employment opportunities at the market.

Earlier, UDF councillors had staged a walkout as Mayor denied permission for an adjournment motion by K. Moideen Koya of the Indian Union Muslim League demanding action to alleviate rush at Sabarimala Temple.