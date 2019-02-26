Chaos in corporation council meeting

The meeting of the Kozhikode Corporation council on Monday, the last before the Budget session, ended up in chaos with councillors of Opposition parties shouting at one another over two issues that had practically nothing to do with development.

The mayhem began after councillor K. Nirmala drew the council’s attention to the alleged lapse in the distribution of welfare pension in Panniyankara, her ward.

Leader of the Opposition P.M. Suresh Babu of the Congress conveyed his party’s objection to the council session on February 18 despite party leaders demanding its postponement.

The Youth Congress had called for a lighting hartal on that day following the murder of two of its workers in Kasaragod, allegedly by CPI(M) activists.

Though the council leaders of the Congress and the BJP had sought postponement of the session, it was held in accordance with the rule that one-third attendance was enough to conduct meetings in such situations.

On Monday, Mr. Suresh Babu pointed out that he had requested that the session be postponed on humanitarian grounds and the decisions of the session be cancelled. His statement that the Mayor may be considered as being supportive of the accused if he did not cancel the decisions irked the ruling front councillors who began an argument with the Opposition councillors which ended up in a UDF walkout.

Registration

‘Meanwhile, the corporation decided to bring together all its offices for birth and death registration, following allegations that they were not being managed properly. It was IUML councillor K. Kunhamutty who brought the council’s attention to the faulty registration system at the Cheruvannur zonal office of the corporation.

Health officer R.S. Gopakumar said the issue was due to a corrupted server, and that tender proceedings for a back-up battery were on. He also pointed out practical problems in the system and disparity in fee levied at different offices. Mr. Gopakumar suggested that the system be unified with the main counter at the corporation head office and kiosks at the zonal offices. Mayor Thottathil Raveendran directed the Corporation Secretary to take the required steps.