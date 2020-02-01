Chaos in corpn. council meeting over LED conversion project

Mayor Thottathil Raveendran’s refusal to grant permission for a submission by K.T. Beeran Koya of the IUML led to a few minutes of chaos in the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation council meeting on Friday.

Mr. Beeran Koya wanted to draw the council’s attention to the delay in the implementation of the project for converting all street lights to LED. However, the Mayor denied permission on the grounds that submissions on the same topic could not be repeated in a span of three months. A few councillors had made a similar submission on November 27, 2019, he said at a press conference later.

Councillors of the United Democratic Front (UDF) raised slogans against the Mayor, accusing him of favouritism as the LED conversion project had already been implemented in their divisions. They alleged that the Mayor’s promises were empty, and that the ruling front was cheating the public.

They continued to protest inside the council hall in a peaceful manner until the council was dispersed.

The Mayor later said the conversion was being carried out in various sections of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). The conversion work in the West Hill section is almost complete, and that in the Karapparamba section will start soon, he added. The ₹56-crore LED conversion project is executed by Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd. with an annual maintenance contract of 10 years and a penalty clause that the company is to change the bulbs if they did not work for 48 hours at a stretch. The agency is also liable to pay energy charges for the 40,000-odd street lights in the city, while it is not allowed to place advertisements on lamp posts.

However, anticipating the frequent voltage fluctuations that may damage the bulbs, the agency has incorporated an inbuilt mechanism to protect them.

This change of plan is the reason for the unexpected delay, the Mayor explained. Though the agency has promised to complete the work by the end of March, the Mayor said it might take a little longer.