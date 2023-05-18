HamberMenu
Channel crew booked on charge of criminal intimidation

The alleged incident took place when the police were on their way to Kozhikode with train arson suspect Shahrukh Saifi

May 18, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Four members of a leading news channel who were entrusted with covering the arrest of train arson suspect Shahrukh Saifi were booked on charges of criminal intimidation following a complaint by a senior police officer with the State’s Anti-Terror Squad (ATS). Three of the channel crew members were also quizzed at the Chevayur police station on Wednesday where the case was recently registered against them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police officer who filed the petition alleged that the media crew had chased the police vehicle that was on its way to Kozhikode carrying the suspected arsonist who was arrested by the Maharashtra ATS and handed over to the Kerala Police on April 5. The officer also accused the crew of flouting the safety protocol to be followed while dealing with a person involved in a suspected terror attack case.

The channel team members, including a reporter, cameraperson and driver, were booked under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 353 (punishment for assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duties), 201 (punishment for causing disappearance of evidence), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Meanwhile, the channel sources said the case would be fought legally. They also alleged attempts on the part of a few police officers to seize their phones in the name of the investigation.

