‘Change date of LS polls scheduled on April 19, April 26’

March 18, 2024 01:52 am | Updated 01:52 am IST - Kozhikode

Muslim organisations in Kerala have demanded that the Election Commission of India (ECI) change the dates of the first and second phase of the Lok Sabha polls scheduled for April 19 and April 26 as they fall on Fridays.

Kerala is going to the polls on April 26. In a statement on Sunday, functionaries of these organisations pointed out that a large number of Muslims, including those in Kerala who make up around 30% of the population of the State, would not be able to fully participate in the elections on a Friday. This would amount to discrimination and a violation of their constitutional rights. Thousands of believers who are assigned the election duty and the booth agents would not be able to attend the Friday prayers. The ECI should take steps to change the dates. Functionaries of the organisations also asked the Kerala government to officially approach the commission with this demand.

Those who signed the demand include Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal, (Indian Union Muslim League), Sunni leaders Syed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal and Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar, T.P. Abdullakkoya Madani (Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen), P. Mujeeb Rahman (Jamaat-e-Islami Hind), and P. Unneen (Muslim Service Society), among others. Earlier, the Samastha had urged the ECI to change the date, saying that Friday being a holy day for Muslims across the world, it could affect the polling process.