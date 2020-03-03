Chambers in talks for more overseas liners connecting Beypore Port

Responding to the demand of major importers in Kerala, the Federation of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) are likely to approach prominent multi-national cargo vessel operators to seek their support in improving the cargo movement through the Beypore Port.

A national council member for ports and infrastructure under the two prominent business chambers said a concept note on the Beypore Port highlighting the possibilities in exploring its facilities for low-cost cargo movement would be prepared soon for the consideration of such international liners.

Some of the overseas vessel operators connecting Khor Fakhan and Kalba Ports in Sharjah and the Sharjah Free Zone authorities have already expressed their interest in checking out the possibilities and the concept note would be submitted soon for their consideration, he said.

The chamber leadership is likely to place a request before the operators to start services connecting the international ports in Dubai, China and Indonesia with Beypore.

Giving fresh energy to the demand, one of the prominent liners has come up with an agreement in principle to take goods from China and deliver them at the Beypore Port. Demand is also rife to ensure better connectivity between various prominent ports in Gujarat and Kerala.

Chamber functionaries said the request would also be submitted to top officials under the Ministry of Shipping to ensure better cooperation of the overseas liner operators.

Similarly, the cooperation of the Kerala Maritime Board (KMB) would be sought to take forward the demand and clear the ground for an easy operation, they said.