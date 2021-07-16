Chamber seeks relaxations in tax, rent

Local bodies should allow relaxations in tax and building rent for establishments that have not been able to function properly due to COVID-19 curbs, the Calicut Chamber of Commerce and Industry has appealed to Minister of Local Self-Governments M.V. Govindan, Chief Secretary, and the Kozhikode Mayor. Chamber president Zubair Kolakkadan said local bodies had taken no positive steps despite the Minister’s recent statement that they had the authority to waive taxes and announce other relaxations.

“Private building owners can offer rent relaxations provided local bodies allow tax relaxations,” he said. The Chamber along with a consortium of various bodies also warned of protests if the authorities failed to take a favourable decision.