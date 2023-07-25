ADVERTISEMENT

Chamber of Commerce takes out protest rally to Calicut airport against runway shortening

July 25, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

P.T.A. Rahim, MLA, flags off a vehicle rally taken out by the Calicut Chamber of Commerce and Industry from Kozhikode Beach to Calicut International Airport on Tuesday in protest against the proposed move to curtail the length of the airport runway for RESA expansion. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Calicut Chamber of Commerce and Industry took out a vehicle rally from Kozhikode Beach to Calicut International Airport, Karipur, on Tuesday in protest against the move to curtail the length of the airport runway in the name of extending the runway end safety area (RESA).

Flagging off the rally, P.T.A. Rahim, MLA, said that none would be allowed the clip the wings of Calicut International Airport. He called upon the support of different sections of people to overcome the threat being faced by Calicut International Airport.

Mr. Rahim said that the people of Karipur should be convinced about the importance of acquiring land to save the airport from downsizing. He requested the Centre not to go ahead with its decision to reduce the size of the runway for the proposed RESA expansion, without which no wide-body flights will land at Karipur.

Calicut Chamber of Commerce President Rafi P. Devassy presided over the function. Airport Committee chairman K. Moidu delivered the keynote address. Secretary A.P. Abdullakutty, former presidents Subair Kolakkadan, T.P. Ahamed Koya, M. Muzammil, Ipe Thomas, C.E. Chakkunny, Sirajuddin Illathodi, Arshad Adi Raja, and T.P.M. Hashir Ali spoke.

T.V. Ibrahim, Kondotty MLA, inaugurated the concluding session of the rally when it reached Karipur. He alleged that some vested interests were trying to misguide people that some were opposing the proposed land acquisition for RESA expansion.

MLA P.T.A. Rahim flagging off the vehicle rally organised by Calicut Chamber of Commerce and Industry demanding to protect Calicut International Airport, in Kozhikode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Mr. Ibrahim said that the slow-pedaling of the government in providing compensation had caused the impasse. He said he had not launched any agitation against it.

A memorandum addressed to Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia was handed over to Airport Director S. Suresh. Quoting Central government officials, Mr. Suresh said that the State government had informed the Centre that the process of land acquisition would be completed by September 15.

