Chaliyam beach to be developed as water sports destination

Kozhikode

03 February 2022 23:39 IST

Riyas visits spot to finalise project worth ₹10 crore

Under the responsible tourism initiative, the Department of Tourism has come up with a two-phase development proposal for Kozhikode’s famous Chaliyam beach. The plan is to spend ₹10 crore in two phases to develop the area as a prominent water sports destination.

P.A. Mohammed Riyas, Minister for Public Works and Tourism, who visited the location on Thursday along with officials, said the project would be implemented in such a way as to change the existing living condition of the local fishermen families and allied workers.

Mr. Riyas, who made the field visit as part of finalising the master plan, explained that the government would strive to complete the project in two years with an aim to make Chaliyam the most beautiful water sports destinations in the State.

He said that the beach area would be converted into a differently abled friendly destination with barrier-free access for all. “We are happy to learn that Chaliyam is one of the most suitable places for promoting adventure tourism and all water sports activities in Kerala,” he said.

Tourism Department officials and members of various local bodies said the rich history of the region and its scenic surrounding would set a perfect ground for the proposed eco-friendly development mission. They said that the nearby Beypore beach, Kadalundi bird sanctuary, Chaliyam estuary, light house, and jankar service were all projected the tourism prospects of the destination to further heights.

Kadalundi grama panchayat president V. Anusha, Director of NORKA Roots Badusha Kadalundi, Port Officer Ashwini Prathap, Deputy Director of Tourism Department K.P. Manoj, District Tourism Promotion Council secretary Nkhil Das were among those who accompanied the Minister during his visit to the spot.

There were also the participation of Beypore Development Mission functionaries and the expert architects associated with the project.