Chakkittappara panchayat first to complete e-Shram enrolment in Kerala

KOZHIKODE

13 December 2021 20:06 IST

Registration on portal to help workers in unorganised sector claim benefits of social security schemes

Chakkittappara grama panchayat has secured the title of being the first local body in the State to complete the Union government’s e-Shram portal registrations for workers in the unorganised sector to help them claim the benefits of various social security schemes. The panchayat has enrolled 4,011 members within a few months of the official registration drive being launched in the State.

Labour Minister V. Sivankutty, who declared the achievement at an online event on Monday, said about 12 lakh workers were enrolled from Kerala as part of the ongoing special drive with the support of district administrations, Labour department, and trade unions. The Chakkittappara panchayat’s achievement was a model for all, he added.

“We have taken all efforts to organise special registration drives for differently abled workers, transgender people, and migrant workers so as to ensure the benefits to all eligible people,” said Mr. Sivankutty. He said all enrolled workers would be able to use their identity cards to claim benefits.

Grama panchayat president K. Sunil said the enrolment drive was completed with the support of about 150 trained volunteers in just 18 days. “We managed to organise 35 camps in the panchayat limits during the campaign period and it worked well to cover all the targeted beneficiaries,” he said.

Assistant Labour Officer L.N. Anooj said over 40 grama panchayats in Kozhikode district had crossed 50% of the total targeted registrations on the portal. “Kozhikode district is maintaining the lead in total enrolment in Kerala. There will be special district-level camps for facilitating the enrolment of more lottery workers and transgender persons within a couple of weeks,” he added.