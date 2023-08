August 16, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Kozhikode

District Collector A. Geetha on Wednesday declared Chakkittappara the first grama panchayat in the State to achieve health insurance coverage for all its residents. The panchayat achieved the unique honour after enrolling 1,739 residents between the age of 18 and 70 who were previously not covered under any health insurance scheme. It was after conducting a door-to-door survey that the panchayat initiated the project. Panchayat president K. Sunil presided over the function.

