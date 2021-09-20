Chakkittappara is now a ‘digital village’

Kozhikode

20 September 2021 18:40 IST

Panchayat completes ‘Samagram’ mission to ensure digital learning for all

Surmounting geographical hurdles and a number of technical issues, the Chakkittappara panchayat has successfully completed its ‘Samagram’ mission to ensure digital learning for all students within the panchayat limit. The grama panchayat achieved the feat after undertaking an exclusive door-to-door survey to take stock of the existing situation and covering all the needy students in a phased manner.

Perambra MLA and former Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan made the public announcement on the cent per cent achievement of the grama panchayat in the e-learning sector. Local body representatives were also present to celebrate the unique occasion which conferred the ‘Digital Village’ status to Chakkittappara.

The grama panchayat authorities said they had mobilised ₹15.5 lakh to arrange the digital learning facilities for students who remained out of the e-learning network in remote villages. Optical fibre cables were laid covering a distance of nearly 25 kilometres with an aim to reach out to even the tribal settlements with Wi-Fi connectivity, they said.

A local body member said the main challenge was to cover 189 identified students who lived in out-of-coverage areas. The initiative was a total success as we could reach out to them by overcoming a lot of technical and geographical hurdles, he pointed out.

To mobilise funds for the digital mission, the panchayat had formed a group of 1,500 volunteers who visited nearly 5,000 households to collect scrap materials and sell them for mobilising the fund. There were also voluntary sponsors who cooperated with the project.

Grama panchayat president K. Sunil said the support of all the 15 grama panchayat members was available throughout the implementation process. “We could also ensure the participation of labourers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in various phases,” he added.