Chakkittappara farmers to take up medicinal plant cultivation in about 150 acres

State Medicinal Plants Board, Chakkittappara panchayat to promote farming; herbs to be collected by Oushadi

The State Medicinal Plants Board (SMPB) in association with the Chakkittappara panchayat is gearing up to promote the cultivation of medicinal herbs in about 150 acres of land with the support of nearly 200 farmers in the village.

The labour force of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) will be used to plant the herbs in the identified areas, including 50 acres of land owned by the Plantation Corporation, in Chakkittappara.

“This is going to be a rewarding venture for the local farmers in the area as they will get a good subsidy from the SMPB and fair price for the ripe plants during the harvest. We will be focusing on the cultivation of six most sought-after species of herbs under the project,” said K. Sunil, president, Chakkittappara grama panchayat. He said the herbs would be directly collected by Oushadhi, the largest producer of Ayurveda medicines in the public sector.

The plan is to launch the cultivation in the identified areas within a couple of weeks. The search is on to get quality stock of saplings from various parts of Kerala. A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the panchayat and the SMPB to proceed with the timely execution. Various joint liability groups (JLG) have also been formed to take up the planting works.

As per the agreement, farmers who take up the cultivation in one acre of land will be eligible to claim a subsidy of ₹16,000. The other expenses for preparing the land will be minimal with the labour support of MGNREGS workers. More farmers are expected to join the scheme on completion of the first phase of trial.

According to the panchayat authorities, the new venture will address the shortage of quality organic plants in the market for the preparation of medicines. The areas identified for cultivation were suitable for the project and there would be assured returns for the participating groups, they added.