Chakkittapara to be declared fully insured panchayat

August 15, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

Chakkittapara grama panchayat in Kozhikode district will be declared the first panchayat where all the families have been covered under life insurance schemes, on Wednesday.

District Collector A. Geetha would make the declaration, a release said on Tuesday. This was made possible through Suraksha Chakra scheme, jointly implemented by the grama panchayat, Chakkittapara Service Cooperative Bank and Christ University, Bengaluru. The project ensured that all the people in the 18-70 age group in the panchayat are covered under an insurance scheme. A socio-economic survey conducted earlier had found that 1,739 people were out of the ambit of insurance schemes. All of them were included in the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana.

