C.H. Mohammed Koya Library attached to University of Calicut to resume functioning on August 22

Facility closed for renovation

ADVERTISEMENT The C.H. Mohammed Koya Library attached to the University of Calicut will resume functioning on August 22. The facility has been closed for renovation. A release said that all the services, except those in the reference section, will be available.

