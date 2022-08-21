C.H. Mohammed Koya Library attached to University of Calicut to resume functioning on August 22
Facility closed for renovation
The C.H. Mohammed Koya Library attached to the University of Calicut will resume functioning on August 22. The facility has been closed for renovation. A release said that all the services, except those in the reference section, will be available.
