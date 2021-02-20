C.H. Haridas award for MLA, port officer

Kozhikode

20 February 2021 22:10 IST

Kozhikode North MLA A. Pradeep Kumar and Beypore Port Officer K. Ashwini Prathap have been selected for the award instituted by C.H. Haridas Foundation in memory of the late Congress leader. The award will be presented at the C.H. Haridas commemoration event to be held at Tagore Centenary Hall in Kozhikode on Monday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the event online, and lyricist and musician Kaithapram Damodaran Namboodiri will be the guest of honour. Minister for Ports and Museums Ramachandran Kadannappally will give away the awards, while Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip will present the citations. Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafir Ahamed will deliver the C.H. Haridas commemoration lecture.

C.H. Haridas, the first chairman of Calicut University students union, died in a motor accident in 1985. He had represented India in the World Youth Conference organised by UNESCO in Paris.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Pradeep Kumar was chosen for the award considering his contributions to various sectors in the district while Mr. Ashwini Prathap was selected for his efforts in coordinating fishermen for rescue operations during the floods in 2018, a press release said.