Kozhikode

C.H. Haridas award for MLA, port officer

Kozhikode North MLA A. Pradeep Kumar and Beypore Port Officer K. Ashwini Prathap have been selected for the award instituted by C.H. Haridas Foundation in memory of the late Congress leader. The award will be presented at the C.H. Haridas commemoration event to be held at Tagore Centenary Hall in Kozhikode on Monday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the event online, and lyricist and musician Kaithapram Damodaran Namboodiri will be the guest of honour. Minister for Ports and Museums Ramachandran Kadannappally will give away the awards, while Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip will present the citations. Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafir Ahamed will deliver the C.H. Haridas commemoration lecture.

C.H. Haridas, the first chairman of Calicut University students union, died in a motor accident in 1985. He had represented India in the World Youth Conference organised by UNESCO in Paris.

Mr. Pradeep Kumar was chosen for the award considering his contributions to various sectors in the district while Mr. Ashwini Prathap was selected for his efforts in coordinating fishermen for rescue operations during the floods in 2018, a press release said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 20, 2021 10:11:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/ch-haridas-award-for-mla-port-officer/article33890818.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY