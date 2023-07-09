C.H. Flyover work likely to be completed by November

July 09, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Kozhikode

The refurbishment works of C.H. Flyover in Mananchira may take more time than expected for its completion. Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas told reporters here on Sunday that ₹4.22 crore has already been sanctioned for the work that is expected to be completed by November 2023.

The flyover, that connects Bank road with the Kozhikode beach across the railway track, was closed for maintenance on June 13 and the works were expected to be completed in two months. This has led to serious traffic issues in the city. However, the works cannot be completed in a hurry as it pertains to safety, the Minister said.

Mr. Riyas announced a ₹12.6 crore package for maintenance works in different parts of the district.

“There is a special focus on bridges and their refurbishment so as to make them aesthetically appealing as part of the project to convert Kozhikode into a tourist city,” he said, pointing out the works carried out on the old bridge at Feroke, which is the entryway to Kozhikode city. “People entering the city feel a positive energy when they pass through the Feroke bridge,” he added.

In addition, ₹3.01 crore has been sanctioned for the maintenance and beautification of the AKG flyover on Francis road while ₹48.6 lakh has been sanctioned for the Kalluthankadavu bridge. Besides, ₹9.11 crore has been sanctioned for the BC overlay and traffic safety works on the main roads in the city.

As part of the special focus on bridges, the Public Works department has sanctioned ₹1.8 crore for the maintenance of Kalady bridge in Ernakulam district, ₹52 lakh for Kakkadavu bridge at Trikaripur in Kasaragod and ₹23 lakh for the Kurunilakkode bridge at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Meanwhile, tribal colonies at Pothukallu and Iruttukuthi at Nilambur in Malappuram district will be the first to benefit from the project to develop basic infrastructure for tribal and other backward areas in the State. ₹5.76 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of bridges to these tribal hamlets.

Mr. Riyas said that the department was approaching its target of refurbishing 100 bridges across the State much earlier than expected since the new LDF government came to power. “We had planned to reach the target in five years. But, in a little over two years, we have already completed 65 bridges,” he said, adding that there was also a plan to illuminate 50 bridges across the State. Besides, the space below the bridges will be utilised for parks for the elderly and children, as well as for turf grounds or facilities for techies.

