CH flyover to be closed for repairs from Saturday

June 09, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Kozhikode

The CH flyover in the city will be closed down for repair for at least 45 days from Saturday onwards and alternative traffic routes have been charted.

The CH flyover, one of the five major flyovers across the railway lines in Kozhikode city, is being closed down as it needs urgent repair works. The shops that occupied the area beneath the flyover were evacuated recently to facilitate the long pending repairs. Closing the flyover means severing the direct connection between Mananchira and the Kozhikode main beach and the Corporation office.

Traffic diversions have been charted mainly through the Gandhi Road flyover, the Francis Road flyover and the Beach Road depending upon the direction of traffic.

City buses to Gandhi Road shall pass through Kannur Road and take the Gandhi Road flyover; they shall return through Malabar Christian College junction and enter the Wayanad Road. Those vehicles towards the court shall use the 2nd railway gate and the Court Road or alternatively through Palayam Link Road and the first railway over bridge.

Vehicles coming from Kannur side shall use the Beach Road from Vengali and those from Kallai shall use the Francis Road flyover.

Vehicles from Malappuram or Palakkad districts and from the medical college side shall use the mini bypass from Arayadathupalam and take left near Sarovaram Biopark to ply towards the beach. Those from Wayanad side, shall enter the mini bypass from Eranhipalam and take right from Sarovaram Biopark. In either case, the commuters have been asked to refrain from entering the city unless absolutely necessary.

Not paying heed to these diversions shall create severe traffic congestions on Mavoor Road and the Wayanad Road, especially during monsoon.