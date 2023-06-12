HamberMenu
CH Flyover in Kozhikode to be closed down from Tuesday

Traffic regulations to be in effect for two months in city; merchants apprehensive of poor business owing to the introduction of one-way system on some roads

June 12, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
The CH Flyover in Kozhikode that is to be closed down for maintenance from Tuesday.

The CH Flyover in Kozhikode that is to be closed down for maintenance from Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The CH Flyover in the city that connects Mananchira to the Kozhikode Corporation office, beach, General Hospital, and Cherooty Road will be closed down for maintenance from Tuesday for two months. As a result, there will be major traffic diversion in the city.

City buses towards Gandhi Road shall take the Kannur Road and turn left at Malabar Christian College Junction, and those plying from Gandhi Road to various parts of the city shall take Wayanad Road along the east side of Malabar Christian College. Vehicles towards the Court shall use LIC-Vaikom Mohammed Basheer Road and the second railway gate. Alternatively, they can use ythe Palayam Junction-Link Road-first railway gate route.

Vehicles from Nadakkavu shall use the Gandhi Road flyover to go towards the beach, while those from Kannur shall directly take Beach Road from Vengali. Vehicles from Panniyankara or Mankavu have been advised to take Chalapuram Road and the Francis Road flyover without entering the town.

Vehicles coming from other districts such as Malappuram, Palakkad, and Wayanad have been advised to take the mini bypass road from Arayidathupalam or Eranhipalam and take the road to Gandhi Road flyover to get to the beach.

Meanwhile, merchants on Mele Palayam Road and Vaikom Muhammed Basheer Road have expressed concern that introducing a one-way system on those roads would adversely affect business.

The police have deployed 60 additional personnel on traffic duty to ensure that traffic regulations are complied with. 

