Centre’s intervention sought to address concerns of orphans

Memorandum with list of demands submitted for Prime Minister’s consideration

Updated - June 13, 2024 09:10 pm IST

Published - June 13, 2024 09:07 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Muslim Orphanages Old Students Association (KSMOOSA) has sought the intervention of the Union government to treat inmates of orphanages as backward class and consider reservation for them in government jobs and educational institutions.

In a memorandum submitted to the Prime Minister, the association functionaries said the rehabilitation, employment, and welfare of people who come out of orphanages were not being considered or implemented properly for various reasons. They also claimed that the laxity in the area had affected the welfare of 2.5 crore orphans in the country.

“The State has to assume the role of a parent in the case of orphanage inmates and those who have come out of such institutions. We request the Prime Minister to declare January 1 as Orphans’ Day and earmark at least 2% of the people’s representatives’ local development funds for their welfare,” said Basheer Kallepadam, general secretary of the association.

Apart from conducting a census to cover the community, the government should come up with provisions for sanctioning of bank loans and incentives for them to set up business ventures, he said.

