Centre’s decision to raise marriageable age of women hailed

April 01, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Kozhikode

BJP Kozhikode district president V.K. Sajeevan has said that the Centre’s decision to raise the marriageable age of women to 21 was a step towards ensuring women empowerment and self-reliance. Opening the district-level registration for the G20 Sthree Sakthi summit to be held in Thrissur, Mr. Sajeevan said the decision would bring about a revolutionary change in which women make their own decisions on marriage. He said more avenues for higher education and employment were opening for women. BJP district secretary Anuradha Thayat presided over the event.