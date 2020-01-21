Centre urged to revoke CAA

Historian M.G.S. Narayanan has urged the Centre to repeal the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) as it appeared to be “anti- constitutional and anti-national.”

Addressing the media here on Monday, Dr. Narayanan, a patron of Kerala Janakeeya Kootayma, exhorted all sections of people to join hands against the newly legislation. Now, an undeclared Emergency-like situation exists in the country, he observed.

He said determining citizenship on the basis of religion was unacceptable. The Kootayma will take out a long march from Kasaragod to the Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram from February 1. It will culminate in a Raj Bhavan march on March 2.