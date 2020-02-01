Kozhikode

Centre urged to restore Railway Budget

more-in

‘Scrapping 92-year-old practice has resulted in ignoring priorities of commuters’

The Confederation of All India Rail Users Association has urged the BJP-led Government at the Centre to restore the Railway Budget instead of making an allocation in the Union Budget.

It was unfortunate that the Railway Budget presented every year a few days before the Union Budget was ended in 2016. The ending of the 92-year-old practice had now taken a serious toll on the development of the Railways, association working president C.E. Chakkunny, and vice president M.K. Ayyappan said.

A meeting of the association said that scrapping of the Railway Budget had resulted in ignoring the priorities of commuters. Besides, Members of Parliament were deprived of a chance to take part in discussions related to the Railways, they said.

‘Development stalled’

Mr. Chakkunny said that railway development in Kerala had been stalled after the Ministry pulled out of a memorandum of understanding with the State Government to fund 50% of the projects. The association, after reviewing the Union Budget slated for Saturday, will hold a meeting in Chennai on February 17.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kozhikode
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 1, 2020 11:56:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/centre-urged-to-restore-railway-budget/article30716369.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY