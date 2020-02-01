Centre urged to restore Railway Budget

The Confederation of All India Rail Users Association has urged the BJP-led Government at the Centre to restore the Railway Budget instead of making an allocation in the Union Budget.

It was unfortunate that the Railway Budget presented every year a few days before the Union Budget was ended in 2016. The ending of the 92-year-old practice had now taken a serious toll on the development of the Railways, association working president C.E. Chakkunny, and vice president M.K. Ayyappan said.

A meeting of the association said that scrapping of the Railway Budget had resulted in ignoring the priorities of commuters. Besides, Members of Parliament were deprived of a chance to take part in discussions related to the Railways, they said.

‘Development stalled’

Mr. Chakkunny said that railway development in Kerala had been stalled after the Ministry pulled out of a memorandum of understanding with the State Government to fund 50% of the projects. The association, after reviewing the Union Budget slated for Saturday, will hold a meeting in Chennai on February 17.