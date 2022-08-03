Centre to probe STP proposal at Avikkal Thodu in Kozhikode

MP Raghavan meets Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi

Considering the concerns of the local people at Avikkal Thodu, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri has said an inquiry will be ordered into the proposal of the Kozhikode Corporation and the State government to set up a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in a residential area.

This was informed by M.K. Raghavan, MP, after his meeting with the Union Minister in New Delhi on Wednesday. He requested Mr. Puri to relocate the proposed STP, a project under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, from a residential area to an unpopulated region.

Although Mr. Raghavan had moved an adjournment motion in Parliament, the matter was not discussed as the House concluded for the day. Subsequently, he met the Minister in his office.

He apprised the Minister about the State government and the Kozhikode Corporation reportedly going ahead to set up the STP, bypassing the people’s opposition and without examining possibilities of lesser populated regions.

Mr. Raghavan said that the STP was necessary for development of cities, but it should be set up outside residential areas.

Despite repeated circulars and directives from the Ministry, Mr. Raghavan said that the State government and the district administration reportedly failed to constitute a District Level Advisory and Monitoring Committee to be chaired by the MP in Kozhikode.