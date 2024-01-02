GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Centre to develop four major roads in Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency, says MP

January 02, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

M.K. Raghavan, MP, has said that the Central government was considering the development of four major roads in Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF). The MP, in a release, said the entire project cost was ₹71.50 crore.

The road from Pulparamba to Chettikkadavu via Nayarkuzhi, MVR Cancer Centre, Vellasseri, and Kazhuthuttimukku, including the Kuttikkadavu bridge, is the first of them. The MP had requested Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in July 2023 to renovate the Kuttikkadavu bridge and the road considering the traffic congestion on the route. The 10.20-km road is to be renovated at a cost of ₹17 crore.

The 10-km road from Chathamangalam to Thengilakadavu via Ishtika Bazar, Sanketham, and Muzhappalam is being renovated at a cost of ₹16.50 crore, while the one from Ambalappadi to Kadalundikadavu via Moonnilappadam, Pullikkadavu, Perumukham, Kallampara, and Vattaparamba is being renovated at a cost of ₹14 crore. The 12-km road from Nellankandi to Karakkunnath via Elettil, Vattoli and Valliyoth is being renovated at a cost of ₹24 crore.

The works would begin once the Ministry of Road Transport provided administrative sanction, which was expected soon, the MP said.

