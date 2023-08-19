Centre destabilising Kerala, says Riyas

August 19, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Union government is trying to economically destabilise the Left Democratic Front government in the State, Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas has alleged.

He was speaking at a two-day seminar to mark the 75th death anniversary of Communist icon P. Krishna Pillai here on Saturday.

Mr. Riyas pointed out that the Kerala government had been trying to implement alternative economic policies for the welfare of the people. However, the Centre was found to have been denying funds to the State, which was affecting the schemes. “The attempt is to enforce some sort of an economic blockade on us. Some of the actions smack of a revengeful attitude,” Mr. Riyas added.

Kerala Sahitya Akademi President K. Satchidanandan opened the seminar in the absence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was earlier scheduled to do it.

Mr. Satchidanandan said the actions of the Narendra Modi-led government had instilled fear in the minds of the people. He claimed that the cruel and anti-democratic model of governance that Mr. Modi adopted in Gujarat was a rehearsal of what was in store for the rest of the country. In such a scenario, being apolitical would not help, he said. “The need of the hour is to be political and resist such steps,” he added.