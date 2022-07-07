Central team visit to Kozhikode from July 11
A Central team will visit Kozhikode between July 11 and 13 as part of the ‘Catch the Rain 2022’ of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan. A video presentation will be held on July 11. The team will visit various projects the next day. A review meeting will be held at the collectorate on July 13, a release said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.