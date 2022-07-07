Kozhikode

Central team visit to Kozhikode from July 11

A Central team will visit Kozhikode between July 11 and 13 as part of the ‘Catch the Rain 2022’ of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan. A video presentation will be held on July 11. The team will visit various projects the next day. A review meeting will be held at the collectorate on July 13, a release said.


